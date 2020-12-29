Two accused of ambushing, killing 70-year-old man due in court Tuesday

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man and woman accused in the brutal attack and killing of a 70-year-old man are expected to face a judge Tuesday.

Otis Buchanan, 36, and Dalana Smedley, 31, are due to make their first court appearance at 9 a.m. Both are accused of beating and shooting 70-year-old Alan Bondelid on Sunday night and leaving him for dead in front of his home in a Southeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

According to police, the two suspects stole Bondelid’s wallet after following from a bar to his home near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.

Buchanan and Smedley face a number of charges including murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Bondelid, who was shot in the chest, died steps from his home.

     

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories