Two accused of ambushing, killing 70-year-old man due in court Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man and woman accused in the brutal attack and killing of a 70-year-old man are expected to face a judge Tuesday.

Otis Buchanan, 36, and Dalana Smedley, 31, are due to make their first court appearance at 9 a.m. Both are accused of beating and shooting 70-year-old Alan Bondelid on Sunday night and leaving him for dead in front of his home in a Southeast Las Vegas neighborhood.

According to police, the two suspects stole Bondelid’s wallet after following from a bar to his home near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.

Buchanan and Smedley face a number of charges including murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Bondelid, who was shot in the chest, died steps from his home.