Twitter rolls out voice tweets, new audio feature currently for iOS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twitter is trending today with the launch of audio tweets. Many use Twitter to talk about what’s happening in their life using photos, videos, gifs, and emoji characters to customize their conversations.

Originally 140 characters expanded to 280 characters, much can still get lost in translation.

Announced today, Twitter is testing out a new audio feature that will add a more human and personal touch to the way people use Twitter, allowing you to tweet with your own voice.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!



Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Tweeting with your voice is similar to tweeting with text. To start, open the Twitter composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths. You’ll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom. Tap this to record your voice.

Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. When you reach the time limit for an audio tweet, a new voice tweet starts automatically to create a thread.

Tweets with audio are rolling out on iOS and we only have one thing to say about it pic.twitter.com/CZvQC1fo1W — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Once you’re done, tap the done button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to tweet. Twitter viewers will see your voice tweet appear on their timeline alongside other tweets.

Creating voice tweets will be available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS to start but in the coming weeks, everyone on iOS should be able to tweet with their voice.

“This is our first experiment of many to learn more about how people on Twitter might use audio to share their voice,” said Maya Gold, Product Designer at Twitter.

Learn more about how to tweet with your voice in the Twitter help center.

More about voice tweets:

Voice tweets will be published as a tweet with an audio attachment that people can play. Your current profile photo will be added as a static image on your audio attachment and will not refresh if you update your profile photo.

Tapping on someone’s voice tweet will play the audio message and automatically advance to the next threaded voice tweet on iOS.

On iOS, when you tap play, it will automatically minimize in an audio dock at the bottom of your screen so that you can continue listening as you scroll through Twitter and when you leave the app.

There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so Twitter says they hope voice tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike.