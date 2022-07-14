LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twitter users are reporting problems with accessing the social media website.

According to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks internet outages, thousands of users in North America and in Europe have been impacted. Nearly 55,000 Twitter users reported the outage to Downdetector.com around 5 a.m. and that number is increasing.

Most users are reporting problems with accessing the Twitter app and website accounting for 60% and 32% of reported issues respectively.

Some users reported they were booted out of the app after signing in.

“Twitter has fallen down and can’t get up,” one user reported.

There is no word yet on what has caused the outage.

This is a developing story.