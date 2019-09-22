Twitter estimates for #StormArea51 on the mark

LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — It was the question on everyone’s mind leading up to the big event: How many people would actually show up to #StormArea51? Well, we asked you, and you were right on the money.

Here are the latest estimates from the Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office:



👽 more than 3K in Rachel

👽 more than 250 In Hiko

👽 several hundred at the Rachel gate (for Area 51) — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) September 21, 2019

Lincoln County officials announced over 3,250 people total made the trip to Lincoln County Friday night, during the peak of the activities.

While the #StormArea51 events may have been a bit of a flop, they have caused quite a stir on social media. The event was trending all weekend on Twitter, mainly as the butt of many jokes.

Hey, there’s always next year… right?