Twitter account highlights some of the crime Metro officers are tackling on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police who work in the Las Vegas Convention Center Area Command and cover the Las Vegas Strip are posting their crime fighting work on social media.

Their twitter handle is @LVMPDCCAC and the posts feature what happens during particular shifts and some of the interesting items police seize.

While most people were sleeping last night, our @LVMPDCCAC officers were catching bad guys! Yep, that's right…they recovered this gold plated AK-47 rifle, a handgun, & some illegal drugs from a convicted felon out of Oregon. @LVMPD #PreventingViolence #OneLessGun #GoldAK #AK47 pic.twitter.com/rLM1trKI49 — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) May 6, 2021

Police even put together some videos. One shows the arrest of a man who was allegedly doing a drug transaction on the Strip. Police said the man was taken into custody after a search of his trunk turned up some guns, cash and drugs.

(Photo credit: LVMPD)

The posts even cover some of the unusual things that officers come across while working on and near the Las Vegas Strip.

What do you do when you have to arrest someone on the #LasVegasStrip that has a large snake around their neck?!?! You call animal control to back you up 👮‍♂️🐍😂 #LVMPD #OnlyVegas #SnakeArrested pic.twitter.com/desRUmq7k2 — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) May 3, 2021