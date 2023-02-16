LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — TwitchCon will be making its way to Las Vegas for the first time in October.

The annual IRL event for the popular live-streaming service is a celebration of the streamers, games, chatters, mods, cosplayers, and communities that bring the platform together.

The weekend will consist of live performances, esports showdowns, official streamer meet and greet sessions, and artists showcasing their creations, along with plenty of surprises, according to Twitch.

The North America show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22.

For the first time ever, France will also be hosting TwitchCon Paris at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from July 8 to July 9.

To book a hotel for TwitchCon Las Vegas, click here.