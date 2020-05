HONOLULU (CBS) — AW! These adorable twin ring-tailed lemurs were born at the Honolulu Zoo in Hawaii on Easter Sunday. The zoo just announced the new additions and said the babies and their mom are doing well.

The lemurs are the offspring of 5-year-old female Remi and 4-year-old male Finn who were both brought to the zoo in fall 2018. Their 10-month-old brother, Clark, was born in June 2019