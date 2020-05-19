‘Twilight’ actor and girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who acted in the first movie of the Twilight franchise was found dead in Las Vegas last week. According to TMZ, Gregory Tyree Boyce, one of the guys who was vying for Kristen Stewart’s character Bella’s heart, passed away Wednesday.

According to the Daily Mail, Boyce’s girlfriend was found dead with him.

An official cause of death is pending, but sources close to TMZ say a white powdery substance was found also allegedly found at scene.

Metro Police has not released anything about the actor’s death. According to TMZ, Boyce’s mother confirmed his death with a post on social media.