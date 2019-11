Kevin Raspperry is accused of causing a deadly DUI crash on Oct. 27, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused in a deadly DUI crash was in court Monday morning.

Metro Police said Kevin Raspperry, 34, ran a red light and hit another car at Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard on Oct. 27. One man was killed and his wife was badly injured.

Court records show Raspperry has two prior DUI convictions. He missed his first court appearance because of his injuries from the crash.

He is being held on $100,000 bail. His next court hearing is Nov. 18.