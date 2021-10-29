Turnover frequent as 5 superintendents have led CCSD over past 20 years

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara joins Good Day Las Vegas on July 20 to discuss the upcoming school year.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unlike other large school districts across the country that retain their superintendents for decades at at time, the Clark County School District (CCSD) has been through quite a few.

CCSD has had 12 different superintendents since the inception of the school district in 1956.

But just in the past 20 years, five different superintendents have been in power.

And several had clashes with the school board.

Here’s a look at the history of leaders for the school district that has become the nation’s fifth-largest: