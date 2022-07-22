LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, July 22, 1953, KLAS-TV signed on — the first TV station in Nevada.

In the 69 years since, we’ve brought you the news that built Las Vegas into the city it is today — the Entertainment Capital of the World. On this special day, we have gone into our archives for some of those moments, including video of the Rat Pack and the Beatles.

We’ve also got video of the Landmark Hotel implosion (Nov. 7, 1995), and photos from the scene when the first hotel on the Strip — the El Rancho — burned down on June 16, 1960.

We’ve covered the openings of the hotels that make up the Las Vegas Strip, including the MGM Grand. We were there when the Fremont Street Experience went up.

And the fires at the MGM — before it became Bally’s — and the Las Vegas Hilton will never be forgotten.

Have a look at some of the moments that defined Las Vegas in the video above.

Channel 8 was a pioneer in broadcasting, coming onto the scene earlier than any of its competitors, and the station itself has a colorful history.

Originally owned by Hank Greenspun, founder of the Las Vegas Sun newspaper, the station was bought by billionaire and aviation magnate Howard Hughes. An infamous recluse who was up all hours of the night, Hughes bought Channel 8 partially because he wanted to control programming so he could see the movies he loved.

Hughes owned the station from the late 1960s until his death in 1976. After it was held in a trust for two years, Landmark Media Enterprises bought the station and held it until 2015, when current owner Nexstar Broadcasting Group took over.

When Channel 8 went on the air, Dwight D. Eisenhower was president. Poodle skirts were in fashion, jukeboxes were popular and TV was on the rise. In 1950, 20% of American homes had a TV set. By the end of the decade, that had increased to 90%.