LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The battle overseas in Ukraine is hitting close to home for Holocaust survivors living in Southern Nevada.

Valentina Lund tells 8 News Now she was only 5-years-old when she left Ukraine. As a holocaust survivor, she says the situation in her home country is a painful memory from her past.

“As a child, I remember the soldiers with machine guns, I remember the bombings, I remember shootings, I remember the barbed wire fence,” she added. “They were captured by the Nazis, not in Poland but in Czechoslovakia, and then they were sent to concentration camps.”

Lund says she still has family in Ukraine who are taking shelter in her brother’s cellar.

“They just started running last week because the Russian soldiers are now going house to house,” she tells 8 News Now. “What is happening in Russia and Ukraine, in a certain way it reminds me of the 1940s when the Nazis marched in and we didn’t know what we were facing and it was a blood bath of course.

8 News Now also spoke with Stephen Nasser who survived the Holocaust at age 13. “I lost all my family, I was the only one who survived in a family of 20, but what’s happening today is unbelievable. I feel safe today because we are free here,” said Nasser.

While the answer remains unclear of what will happen with Russia and Ukraine, both Nasser and Lund agree many need to learn from history, as to not repeat the past.

“How far do we stand and give a hand to Ukraine, I do not know, it’s up to the politicians but while they figure out politics, people are dying day to day,” added Nasser.