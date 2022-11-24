LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 800 people turned out for the Turkey Rock 10K/5K at Floyd Lamb Park in the northwest valley on Thursday.

The event mixed fun and fitness, with some runners decked out in tutus and turkey get-ups.

The holiday run raised money for Alzheimer’s Research and Caregiver Support, and was sponsored by Rachel’s Kitchen and Desert Home Inspections.

Aidan Baughan won the 10K event, followed by Devin Mancuso in second and Jacobi Garcia in third, according to a link provided on the Jus Run website. In the 5K, Pete Banks placed first, followed by Ethan Adams and Azael Marruffo.