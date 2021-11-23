‘Turkey Crossing The Road’: Law enforcement pedestrian safety initiative asks drivers to slow down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the biggest tasks for Nevada State Police and every other local agency is pedestrian safety

In the last four weeks, there have been ten critical and fatal crashes involving pedestrians.

Throughout the year, law enforcement targets crosswalks to get drivers to pay better attention.

Today, 8NewsNow Reporter Bianca Holman learned why the “turkey crossed the road.”

Decatur Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue is a busy intersection, and some people may not know it’s a school crossing zone.

People in this west valley neighborhood walk out of necessity, leaving from apartment complexes to RTC bus stops and shopping centers nearby. Students are also getting on and off the bus.

During school hours the speed limit goes from 45 to 25, but even with police officers dressed up like turkeys and flashing lights, some drivers ignore the signs.

Erin Breen, Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV said, “Because you don’t see a school, a lot of people don’t slow down. So it makes it dangerous for children trying to get to school.”

At the beginning of the month, a woman was hit and killed by a school bus just around the corner near Desert Inn and Decatur Boulevard.

Breen says this could be the deadliest year to date for pedestrian and vehicle crashes.

“It’s just a matter of not paying one-hundred percent attention. It’s a good lesson in why no distractions, pay attention to what you are doing. Lives are on the line,” Breen added.

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, Breen wants everyone to figure out their travel plans if they will drink alcohol.

“Think about who want to see at your table. Act responsibly so you can ensure that they are there,” Breen added.

Law enforcement officials and advocates tell 8NewsNow there will be more initiatives this one throughout the holiday season.