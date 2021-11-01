Turbulent weekend for passengers; American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a turbulent weekend for American Airlines and its passengers due to more than 1,800 canceled flights starting on Friday and some of the cancellations continue Monday morning.

The airline has canceled around 250 flights nationwide. At McCarran International Airport, several flights Friday morning were showing canceled. Passengers are encouraged to check with the airline before traveling to McCarran.

American Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights Sunday after high winds and bad weather shut down major hubs including in Dallas-Fort Worth which left flight crews out of position for flights.

Passengers found themselves in long lines trying to find other flights.

“It just got canceled on us. We don’t know what to do,” said traveler Dhadal Surati.

Meal and hotel vouchers were provided to some passengers.

American sent out a letter where a spokesperson for the airline said there should be considerable improvement Monday.