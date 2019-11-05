Tunneling to begin this month on The Boring Company’s underground people mover

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tunneling will begin this month on The Boring Company’s underground people mover at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Elon Musk’s project will cost more than $50 million.

The mover is currently 40 feet below ground, and when completed, the system will allow pedestrians to be whisked across the convention center’s campus within a minute. A live web camera has been set up to watch the project’s progress.

“The congestion is pretty bad, especially when there’s a big convention going on. I work a lot of the conventions. It’s almost impossible to try and find a parking space or get in Uber or get around anywhere,” said resident Virginia Squasic.

It’s a system that the mayor has previously expressed concerns about.

“What I’m really looking at is the company has no track record at all of having completed something that is a test model for us. I grew up in the heart of New York City. I spent my life on subways. It’s very costly. We haven’t done any excavations here,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.

The engines are expected to be turned on for the first time at an event later this month. It’s the first major project for The Boring Company.

“It feels like people are actually doing what they say instead of just saying something and hoping people will buy it,” said Squasic.

The people mover is expected to be completed in January 2021. To watch its progress, click here.