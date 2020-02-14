Tunnel project at Las Vegas Convention Center reaches milestone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tunnel work at the Las Vegas Convention Center has reached a major milestone. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, construction on the first of two tunnels for the underground people mover project is done.

AVI8TOR Drone captures video of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Work started on the project three months ago. The “Loop” project aims to help move convention attendees around the convention center campus faster.

Machines will now start digging a parallel tunnel. The whole system is set to open in January 2021.