Tune in to your child’s needs, and watch school performance, expert advises

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether your child returned to school last week, is gearing up for their return, or will stick with distance learning, students can always us a little extra support.

University of Phoenix Education Dean Pam Roggeman says parents need to be in tune with what’s happening with kids and take an acive role in helping them. Check on their workload, and monitor online portals for grades to see how they are doing.

Regardless of whether it’s the “little ones” or your high schooler, parents need to be consistently involved.

“One of the things that we parents need to keep a schedule at home, so our kids are eating at a normal time, they’re getting their sleep, we’re keeping them off their phones, because they are going to be exhausted, especially if they are going to jump into activities, with sports opening up,” Roggeman says.

Teachers have been adjusting their instruction all year long, but as our students go back and have that busy day, Roggeman adds it’s more important than ever.

If parents sense a student is struggling with homework, they should keep track of that and reach out to the teacher. A student who normally gets Bs but is currently struggling could be a sign they need more help, whether it’s a young child or a student in the upper grades.

Roggeman advises asking the teacher what they are seeing in the student’s performance.

And, of course, keep an eye on their social and emotional well-being.