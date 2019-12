ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBS) — No snow? No problem! A tumbleweed snowman made its annual appearance for the holidays in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority said the structure is made up of recycled materials that clog up local waterways like tumbleweed plants, scrap metal and used gloves. Flood Control said it hopes the snowman reminds people to clean up trash.