Tuesday will be wet and windy, snow expected in the mountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Expect a cool, windy, and very wet Tuesday as another storm moves into the Las Vegas valley.

The National Weather Service is warning drivers roads will be “very slick” because — until now — there’s been a lack of heavy rain to clean the roads.

Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the mountains, but RAIN is expected for the valleys (that means you, Vegas!). ☔🌧️



Roads are very slick from the lack of heavy rain. Keep 2x the normal distance btw you & the car in front of you!#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/p7dwVaqoCL — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 13, 2021

The rain is expected to start Tuesday morning and continue through the evening. Some areas of the Las Vegas valley or Clark County could get as much as a half-inch of rain.

The Winter Storm Warning begins at 4 a.m. and lasts until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snow is expected at the 5,000 foot-level. Lee Canyon could get as much as one foot of fresh powder. State highways 156,157 and 158 through the Springs Mountains will be impacted by snow and hazardous.

There will also be strong, gusty southwest winds that will pick up ahead of and during the storm with winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts that could reach 50 mph. All of Southern Nevada is under a wind advisory Tuesday starting at 7 a.m.

Something wicked this way comes TUESDAY, it’ll be windy, wet, and cold. More details tomorrow after we get more information from @NWSVegas. Start now by getting ready be securing your outside decorations on Monday. Be careful with heating devices & equipment. pic.twitter.com/SerLL983oA — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 13, 2021

The storm will leave the area by Wednesday morning but cooler temperatures will follow with below-normal highs in the low 50s and morning temperatures in the 30s but likely not in the freezing zone.