Tuesday night crash kills 21-year-old Las Vegas man near Kyle Canyon turnoff

A 2004 Ford Expedition rolled as it was traveling northbound on US95 on Tuesday night. The man who was driving the vehicle died at the scene, according to the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash late Tuesday night killed a 21-year-old man after rolling over on US95 northbound near the Kyle Canyon turnoff.

A news release from the Nevada Department of Public Safety indicated David Luna Sanchez of Las Vegas, the driver and only occupant of the 2004 Ford Expedition, died at the scene. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m.

The vehicle struck a mile marker sign before crossing back into the roadway and overturning, officials said.

This crash remains under investigation.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 13th fatal crash resulting in 13 fatalities for 2020.