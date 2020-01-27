Tuesday is National Plan for Vacation Day!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a full set of vacation days yet to be taken for most workers, now is the time to start planning a getaway. Tuesday, Jan. 28 is National Plan a Vacation Day!

Whether you would like to swap the cold for warmer temperatures, or check off a bucket list location, the final Tuesday in January serves as a reminder to not let too much time pass before booking travel.

Project Time Off says planning a vacation helps improve relationships, health and happiness at work.

So, do not let those days go to waste.

Quick & easy tips: