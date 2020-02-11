Tuesday is National Peppermint Patty Day!

LAS VEGAS (CNN/KLAS) — Tuesday, Feb. 11, is a sweet day to celebrate, just ahead of Valentine’s Day. It’s National Peppermint Patty Day!

The minty chocolates have been a traditional favorite of many for decades! They are crisp on the outside, yet soft and creamy on the inside.

The first peppermint patties in the U.S. were made by candy makers as early as 1900.

Some of the most popular are York Peppermint Patties, originally out of York Cone Company in Pennsylvania.

Many are celebrating the day by posting on social media with the hashtag #PeppermintPattyDay!