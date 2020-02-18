LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — You don’t have to be a sommelier to enjoy a class, or carafe, of some wine. Tuesday is National Drink Wine Day!

It’s a day to, celebrated every year on Feb. 18, to select your favorite vino and sip up! According to NationalDrinkWineDay.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of wine.

It’s been known to reduce some risks of heart disease and enhance food and life, in moderation, of course.

According to Silicon Valley Bank’s report in the “State of the Wine Industry,” the price of wine is expected to fall to its lowest level in five years, maybe even the lowest in the past 20 years because there are too many California grapes and low demand.

Due to this, some growers are choosing to leave grapes on the vine because it would cost more to produce.

“Wine grapes being left in the field, and that’s that’s pretty sad. That’s a lot of money that were left out. Look like each one of those bundles of, of grapes hanging in those, in those vines look like dollar signs to me because that’s really what it meant to those land owners,” Bruce Blodgett with San Joaquin County Farm Bureau said.

It takes about five years for wine to go from the vine to the market. So, it will take awhile for supply and demand to even out.