Chocolate Chip Cookies. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (CNN NEWSOURCE/KLAS) — Chocolate chip cookies are ubiquitous in the United States, but they’re less than a century old!

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4 celebrates the food’s history.

National Day Calendar credits Ruth Graves Wakefield with creating the treats in 1937.

The story goes she was making cookies and rank out of baker’s chocolate.

She tossed in semi-sweet chocolate and the rest is history, and also dessert.

Her legacy lives on through Nestle’s Tollhouse brand.