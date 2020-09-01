Tuesday is first non-triple-digit day since July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley will feel a slightly bit cooler on Tuesday, September 1. The National Weather Service reports there will be a slight break from the heat with temperatures under 100 degrees Tuesday.

The 8 News WeatherNOW team says this will be the first non-triple-digit day since July 1.

But, don’t get used to it. The National Weather Service has already issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Labor Day Weekend. This will likely be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning as the weekend gets closer.