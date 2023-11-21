LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A tuberculosis case has been reported at a high school in Summerlin, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district said it is conducting a TB contact investigation at Palo Verde High School to identify which students, teachers, and staff may have been exposed and will need testing.

The health district will notify those who may be at risk.

TB bacteria can be spread through the air when a person with TB disease coughs, speaks or sings. People who are nearby may breathe in these bacteria and become infected. It is most likely spread to people they are around more frequently and for longer periods.

TB remains a public health concern here and across the country, and the Health District conducts investigations to identify and treat people with TB infection or active TB disease when they are identified in Clark County.