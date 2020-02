Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner eyes the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired goaltender Robin Lehner from the Chicago Blackhawks, TSN announced Monday.

TSN says the deal will include a 2nd round draft pick and backup goalkeeper Malcolm Subban. Other details have not been made available at this time.

Monday is the NHL trade deadline.

Knights give up a 2nd round pick and an unnamed prospect for Lehner. pic.twitter.com/IHADiMs0nk — Ron Futrell (@RonFutrell) February 24, 2020

Malcom Subban is involved in the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Great insurance I’m goal for the Vegas Golden Knights with two number 1 goalies charging into the playoffs. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

Really exited to join Vegas. Going to be a ride. Can’t wait to get there but please no drums at the airport I’m shy… — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) February 24, 2020

The goalie tweeted Monday morning saying “Nice calm day in St. Louis. Anything special going on today on Twitter?”

Nice calm day in St. Louis. Anything special going on today on Twitter? 🐼😎 — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) February 24, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.