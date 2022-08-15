LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Video from Harry Reid International made headlines around the country, showing the flight delays that lasted for hours.



Reports of shots fired had people running around the airport. Some even made their way outside and ran through TSA checkpoints.

TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers tells 8 News Now when a loud noise caused panic passengers scrambled to find safety, and TSA allowed them to rush through the detectors and wait near the gates.

The loud noise happened on Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m.

Then around 6:30 a.m. K9 officers and officers swept the area of terminal one allowing for TSA operations to resume.

The huge delay in screening happened because passengers who had already gone through TSA once, and were waiting to board their flight, had to be rescreened.

TSA said they brought in off-duty employees to help with the lines.

As for the person responsible for what led up to the panic, police said 33-year-old Stefan Hutchison was taken into custody. He is charged with burglary of a business.