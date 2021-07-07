TSA screened more than 10 million people over holiday weekend

FILE – In this July 1, 2021, file photo, people walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. Americans enjoying newfound liberty are expected to travel and gather for cookouts, fireworks and family reunions over the Fourth of July weekend in numbers not seen since pre-pandemic days. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The TSA is expecting a very busy summer of airline travel after having more than 10.1 million travelers pass through TSA checkpoints over the Fourth of July weekend.

“With some airports already exceeding 2019 travel volumes and many not far behind, we expect the summer to remain busy for travel,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

The busiest day was July 1 when 2.1 million people were screened which was 103% of the travelers screened on the same day in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Screenings over the five-day period from July 1 to July 5 represent 83% of the travel volume for the same holiday period in 2019. The TSA did intercept 70 guns and remind passengers to pack mindfully.

Although there were some long lines, the TSA reports that 99.7% of travelers waited less than 30 minutes in line to be screened and 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than 5 minutes.

Travelers interested in PreCheck can begin enrollment at this link.

If you are preparing for a flight and have questions for the TSA, you can submit them via Twitter at @AskTwitter or via Facebook Messenger to a team of TSA employees who provide real-time responses, which usually takes less than 3 minutes.

All airline passengers must still wear facial masks in airports and on airplanes.