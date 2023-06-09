LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Transportation Security Administration marked the official launch of the TSA Academy West in Las Vegas Friday morning.

A ribbon-cutting was held at the location on June 9, attended by TSA Administrator David Pekoske and other federal, county, and local officials.

TSA Academy West is a 26,000-square-foot facility that will feature six classrooms, two large multipurpose rooms, and a virtual instruction space.

“TSA Academy West expands our ability to train new officers in an airport environment and provide them hands-on experience with our latest technology,” said Administrator Pekoske. “This is an impressive, best-in-class training facility made possible by our expert faculty and staff and our strong partnership with Harry Reid International Airport.”

The building is located near the Harry Reid International Airport, which is key since Transportation Security Officers will have easy access to a dedicated training checkpoint where they can apply what they have learned.

The new facility will have the capacity to train 180 Transportation Security Officers on a weekly basis.

After a TSO is hired, they work at their home airport for approximately three months. Once they have completed that initial phase, they will participate in one week of virtual training taught by TSA Academy instructors.

The second leg of training includes two weeks of in-residence, standardized training at either TSA Academy West, in Las Vegas, or TSA Academy East, in Glynco, Georgia. Training will conclude with on-the-job training at their home airport following graduation from the Academy.

The curriculum at the academy includes threat detection and resolution, pat-down techniques, screening of personal property, adaptive thinking, customer experience, and training on the organization’s core values of integrity, respect, and commitment.

“We look forward to welcoming these future TSOs as they gain the skills and knowledge they need to serve airports across the nation,” Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis said.