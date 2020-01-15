TSA: New record of guns caught at airports

(CNN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it took a record-high number of guns at airport checkpoints across in the U.S. in 2019. TSA officers found more than 4,400 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers.

The record number is up five percent from 2018. According to TSA, 87 percent of the guns were loaded.

The TSA administrator says the increase is troubling. He said most importantly, guns should not be loaded.

Officials say guns should be packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared and checked.

The top five airports TSA officers found guns at in 2019 were: