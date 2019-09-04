TSA launches ‘Innovation Checkpoint’ at McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) first and only Innovation Checkpoint was revealed Tuesday at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport.

TSA’s Innovation Task Force is utilizing this site for side-by-side testing and evaluation of emerging security technologies in a live checkpoint environment. Below is a summary of the technologies currently being tested in the Innovation Checkpoint:

Digital Signage — Instead of traditional printed signs, digital signage allows for the dynamic display of important information and reminders designed to educate travelers and simplify the screening experience in the security checkpoint.

Credential Authentication Technology — Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) automatically verifies identification documents passengers present to TSA during the security checkpoint screening process. The CAT system also confirms a passenger’s flight and vetting status by cross-referencing it against the Secure Flight Database.

The CAT unit scans a passenger’s photo ID to verify the authenticity of the document.

Computed Tomography (CT) x-ray scanner — Used to address new and emerging security threats, TSA has begun investing in state-of-the-art Computed Tomography (CT) systems in the security checkpoint.

CT technology allows for better detection of threat items by providing three-dimensional (3-D), high-resolution X-ray images.

eAIT body scanner — The new eAIT body scanner is a flat panel body scanner that uses millimeter wave technology to screen travelers. This Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) system allows for a simplified passenger stance and provides corrective feedback to the TSA officer on improper positioning. It also allows for multiple follow-up screening stations should a targeted pat-down of a traveler be required.