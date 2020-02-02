TSA issues new guidelines for US flights amid coronavirus outbreak

Travelers stand in line to enter a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. The trade association Airlines for America has projected number of travelers will climb 3.7 percent from last year during the 12-day Thanksgiving travel period from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — TSA is now sending out a new security directive to airlines in the U.S. amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The new guidelines will reportedly go into effect on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The airlines will be required to ask all passengers booked on flights from outside of the U.S. if they have been to mainland China in the last 14 days.

Chinese nationals coming from China and connecting through foreign airports will not be allowed to travel.

U.S. citizens who have been to China in the last two weeks will have to be rebooked to seven gateway airports, including JFK, LAX, Seattle, SFO, Chicago, Atlanta and Honolulu.

The new guidelines come just a day after the White House announced there would be new travel restrictions going into effect on Sunday.