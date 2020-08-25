TSA installs barriers at McCarran to prevent spread of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The TSA has installed new acrylic barriers at the security checkpoints at McCarran International Airport.

According to the TSA, 72 protective barriers have been installed in areas where TSA officers interact with the public. The barriers are in place in A/B and C/D checkpoints in Terminal 1 and at the security checkpoint in Terminal 3.

New acrylic barriers at TSA security checkpoints at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

“The recent addition of clear barriers should instill an additional layer of confidence among travelers departing Las Vegas McCarran International Airport,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Nevada Karen Burke. “TSA will continue to identify and implement changes to the security checkpoint environment and security procedures to protect the health and wellbeing of the traveling public, our employees and the larger airport community.”

The TSA is installing similar barriers at 37 airports around the country. Extra cleaning and disinfecting continues to take place at the checkpoints. The TSA has a webpage with recommendations for travelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.