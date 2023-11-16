LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Transportation Security Administration at Harry Reid International Airport expects nearly 100,000 people on Sunday and again on Monday following the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The staff has a pit crew of their own and plans to increase staff for faster screening and more security, post-race.

Lorie Dankers, TSA spokesperson, explained the number one slowdown is people bringing things they shouldn’t. They recommend downloading the myTSA app to see what is and isn’t allowed.

“All staff will be working extended shifts, overtime shifts to make sure we can keep the lanes open,” Dankers said. “We will have our screening operations open all night Saturday into Sunday. That is so people going to the race then coming to the airport will be able to be screened,” Dankers said. She added that checked bag operations will run as well.

In addition to terminals one and three, even the “zero level” in terminal three checkpoints will be open.

Truly, it’s all hands and paws on deck. More than 20 TSA bomb-detecting dogs will help secure the area.

Joe Rajchel with Reid International, said time is of the essence. “Be aware of traffic conditions, know which roads are closed, and give yourself that little bit of extra time,” he said.

Rajchel also suggested arriving three hours before and being ready to board at least one hour before takeoff.

The busiest times will be Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Monday. Airport and TSA staff have worked diligently over the past year to plan for a smooth take-off after the last lap.

Some concession stands will also have extended hours.