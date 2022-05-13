LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an interview with 8 News Now, Trustee Danielle Ford said that getting rid of the Clark County School District superintendent will be her first priority.

Ford is one of thee board trustees up for re-election.

She said she blames superintendent Jesus Jara’s management style for the loss of teachers and staff and said that is why she voted to fire him last year.

“They saw for a fleeting moment an opportunity to get new leadership that would be more heart-centered, caring, and collaborative,” she said. “That would be one of my number one things, getting a new superintendent.”

