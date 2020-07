FILE – In this June 24, 2020 file photo, Robert O’Brien, assistant to the president for national security affairs, removes a face covering prior to speaking during a news conference in Phoenix. O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus. He’s the highest-ranking White House official to test positive so far. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has tested positive for Covid-19, according to several national news outlets.

Bloomberg.com reports that sources said O’Brien tested positive after a family event and has been out of the office since last week.

He is the closest person to President Trump to test positive.