LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Trumpeter and singer Brian Newman announced he is adding more performances of his show at NoMad Las Vegas.

Serving as the bandleader for the Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano residency, Brian Newman has added 21 new shows to his own late-night show, Brian Newman: AFTER DARK, at the NoMad Library at Park MGM.

The added show dates are:

Thursday, Aug. 31

Sept. 2, 3, 6, 7, 9-10, 29, and 30

Oct. 1, 4, and 5

Brian Newman: AFTER DARK is bringing a swinging, cocktail-swilling ode to “Vintage Las Vegas.” Filled with great music, new friends, and featuring special guest performers from New York, Las Vegas, and beyond, AFTER DARK will be an intimate evening of stars, singing sirens, burlesque queens and icons on stage and screen. The intimate evenings will also feature Newman’s partner in everything – burlesque star Angie Pontani.

MGM Rewards and MGM Resorts International loyalty rewards program members will have access to a pre-sale starting Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets starting at $49, plus applicable service charges, go on sale Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, or at any MGM Resorts box office.

NoMad Library is open for dining Thursday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests interested in booking dinner reservations prior to Brian Newman: AFTER DARK should call 702-730-6788 for more information.

All shows are scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older to attend.