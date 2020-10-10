‘Trump Victory’ protests as Biden campaigns in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In response to Joe Biden’s visit, “Nevada Trump Victory” held a protest to demand that he share his plan for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden said Thursday during a campaign stop in Phoenix that he wouldn’t say whether he supports packing the Supreme Court until after the election. Now the group wants answers.

“We’re talking about a power grab that would take place should they decide to expand the Supreme Court,” said Keith Skipper, spokesperson for Trump Victory. “They would choose to throw a bunch of new seats on there and throw a bunch of liberal activist judges on the courts strictly because they didn’t win elections in 2016, they didn’t win elections in 2018.”

The group believes President Trump has every right to nominate and confirm a new Supreme Court justice prior to the election.