Trump tweets he’s ‘glad to see’ Kim Jong Un ‘is back, and well!’

(CNN) — President Trump appears to be confirming that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is alive, after weeks of speculation about Kim’s health.

In a tweet, Trump said “I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well.”

Photos of Kim at a ribbon cutting ceremony accompany the tweet.

The un-verified images from North-Korean state media appear to show the leader’s first public appearance in weeks, as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said Saturday.

CNN is reaching out to the White House about the photos and the president’s tweet.

On Sunday, a South Korean presidential adviser had told CNN Kim was alive.

