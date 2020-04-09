Trump to open more wildlife refuge land to hunting, fishing

FILE – In this July 23, 2013, file photo, the slopes of Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge rise on the distant horizon above Crump Lake and bales of cut hay near Adel, Ore. The Trump administration plans to open up 2.3 million acres of land for hunting and fishing at more than 100 national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries around the United States under a proposal unveiled Wednesday, April 8, 2020, that is aimed at giving Americans more recreational access on public lands. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Trump administration plans to open up 2.3 million acres of land for hunting and fishing at more than 100 national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries. It’s part of a proposal unveiled Wednesday that is aimed at giving Americans more recreational access on public lands.

The plan earned applause from several hunting and fishing groups, but criticism from one conservation organization that called it “tone deaf” to focus on this during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan would allow alligator hunting at three national wildlife refuges: Banks Lake in Georgia, Laguna Atascosa in Texas and Savannah in Georgia and South Carolina.