Trump supporters protest ‘secret ballot counting’ outside Clark County Elections Department

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The No Mask Nevada PAC joined other supporters of President Trump Saturday afternoon to stage a protest outside the Clark County Election Department. The groups say they were protesting against “secret ballot counting” going on inside the department.

In a press release sent out by “No Mask Nevada,” the group claims “officials were approving ballots ‘in secret’ without allowing observers” inside the Clark County Elections Department.

Video courtesy: “No Mask Nevada”

President Donald Trump and the Nevada Republican Party recently filed a lawsuit against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and the Clark County Registrar. The lawsuit claims they are obstructing the public’s statutory right to observe the election process meaningfully.

The lawsuit states that President Trump and the Nevada GOP are asking the court to order the secretary of state to issue an approved plan for Clark County that assures immediate, meaningful observation and prohibits Clark County from processing and counting ballots until proper procedures are in place to ‘ensure transparency and integrity in all parts of the process.’

Ian Bayne, cofounder of the No Mask Nevada PAC echoed those concerns Saturday.

“I have heard that 99% of ballots are being approved, suggesting almost no voter fraud,” said Bayne. “We may never know if there is voter fraud because election officials won’t let anyone witness whatever it is they’re doing in there.”

8 News Now has reached out to Clark County for a response to the protest, but we have yet to hear back.