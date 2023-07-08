LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald J. Trump was in Las Vegas on Saturday, speaking at a church to campaign volunteers and supporters.

He spoke for 40 minutes inside Fervent, a church located near Craig Road and Rancho Drive, where he railed against the media and the 2020 election calling it rigged.

“We have broken borders and we have rigged elections, and you can’t have either of those two if you’re going to have a country. if you’re going to have a great country, you can’t have any of that,” Trump said.

The event was only open for campaign volunteers, but that didn’t stop people from lining up for hours to try and get inside.

On Friday, Trump was campaigning in Iowa where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ wife was also speaking. DeSantis is one of several candidates vying for the GOP presidential nomination.

Trump took several shots at DeSantis in Las Vegas on Saturday telling the crowd, DeSantis will cut Medicare.

The former president also called President Joe Biden corrupt and accused the media of not reporting on the “millions he’s taken from other countries.”

“We’re going to win that election in numbers the likes I don’t think anyone has ever seen before. I see it,” Trump said.

Two Democratic Nevada lawmakers, Congresswoman Dina Titus, and Congressman Steven Horsford criticized Trump’s event in Las Vegas calling him a threat to democracy.

“I was at the US Capitol on January 6 when people literally attacked not only the US Capitol building but our very institution of democracy,” Horsford, (D) Nevada, said.

Congresswoman Titus accused Trump of rolling back several rights during his tenure as president.

“Trump appointed the three conservative justices who when he appointed, he said they were going to roll back Roe vs. Wade, and that’s exactly what they did,” Titus said.

The Supreme Court essentially struck down Roe v. Wade in June of 2022, which granted women the right to an abortion.

Trump, who is under investigation and has been indicted twice, did not talk much about his legal issues at the campaign event.

Yet, he criticized the US Department of Justice calling it the “department of injustice.”