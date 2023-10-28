LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald J. Trump kept a busy schedule in Las Vegas on Saturday speaking at two events.

Trump began with remarks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference held at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, where he stated his commitment to Israel and protecting Jews in the United States.

“Threats or crimes of violence against Jews will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Right now, they go after Republicans including me,” Trump said Saturday morning.

By the evening, he was at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in Town Square trying to get voters to commit to him ahead of the state Republican party’s caucus scheduled for Feb. 8.

The former president spoke for about an hour in front of nearly 1,000 voters, and he continued to criticize the 2020 elections, calling them rigged.

“They indict me because I complain about the election, well and so does 80% of the country complain. Because it was a rigged election,” he said.

His alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 election have led to federal charges as well as state charges in Georgia.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at two events in Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2023 (KLAS)

That’s what Rep. Dina Titus, (D) Nevada, sought to highlight in her response.

“You’ve got a person who’s been indicted 95 times and impeached twice already. Surely, we’re not going to pick him to be the next president,” Titus said.

Polls show that Trump continues to lead in the Republican presidential primary field. A USA Today/Suffolk poll taken just last week shows his support increased from June to October.

At Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, Trump told the crowd he would bring down the price of gas, inflation, and interest rates.

“Right now the whole world is laughing at the United States of America because we have a fool for president, and we are going to change that in 2024,” Trump said.

Titus said the upcoming election will highlight the major contrast between the Republican and Democratic parties.

“The agenda of Make America Great Again, Maga, versus what we’ve done in the past two years of the Biden administration is drastically different for the benefit of Nevadans,” Titus said.

The Republican primary election, as required by state law, will be held on Feb. 8, while the Nevada Republican Party will host its caucuses two days later. The winner of the caucus, not the primary, wins the state’s delegates.