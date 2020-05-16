Trump says he has not made a final decision on WHO funding

The logo and building of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 15 April 2020. US President Donald Trump announced that he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the WHO. The American president criticizes the World Health Organization for its mismanagement of the Coronavirus pandemic Covid-19. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

(CNN) — President Trump tweeted Saturday that he has not made a final decision on whether the World Health Organization (WHO) will continue to receive funding from the United States.

In April, Trump announced he was halting funding to the organization while a review is conducted.

The Trump administration cast blame on the WHO for not acting quick enough to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Pres. Trump tweeted he is considering making lower payments in order to match what China contributes to the WHO.

Lou, this is just one of numerous concepts being considered under which we would pay 10% of what we have been paying over many years, matching much lower China payments. Have not made final decision. All funds are frozen. Thanks! https://t.co/xQUzHy4NDa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

The U.S. gives more than $400 million to the organization every year.

On Thursday, the White House said it will likely make an announcement about WHO next week.