Trump says he has not made a final decision on WHO funding

(CNN) — President Trump tweeted Saturday that he has not made a final decision on whether the World Health Organization (WHO) will continue to receive funding from the United States.
In April, Trump announced he was halting funding to the organization while a review is conducted.
The Trump administration cast blame on the WHO for not acting quick enough to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Pres. Trump tweeted he is considering making lower payments in order to match what China contributes to the WHO.
The U.S. gives more than $400 million to the organization every year.
On Thursday, the White House said it will likely make an announcement about WHO next week.