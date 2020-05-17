Trump returns to White House, calls Obama ‘grossly incompetent’

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS/AP) — President Trump called former President Barack Obama “grossly incompetent” when he returned to the White House on Sunday.

Trump was asked by reporters to comment on Obama’s remarks that were made Saturday when the former president addressed college graduates during two online commencements.

The President was returning from a weekend at Camp David, which he described as a “great weekend,” where “a lot of things happened.”

While Obama did not name President Donald Trump or any other federal or state officials in either of his appearances, he was critical of U.S. leaders overseeing the nation’s response to COVID-19.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama told graduates. “A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Obama spoke on “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition,” a two-hour event for students graduating from historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. His remarks were unexpectedly political, given the venue, and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.

Later Saturday, during a second televised commencement address for high school seniors, Obama panned “so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs” who do “what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy.”

“Which is why things are so screwed up,” he said.

Earlier this month, Obama harshly criticized Trump’s handling of the pandemic as an “absolute chaotic disaster” in a call with 3,000 members of his administrations obtained by Yahoo News.

The commencement remarks were the latest sign that Obama intends to play an increasingly active role in the coming election. He has generally kept a low profile in the years since he left office, even as Trump has disparaged him.

Obama told supporters on the call that he would be “spending as much time as necessary and campaigning as hard as I can” for Joe Biden, who served as his vice president.