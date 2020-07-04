Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and top Trump campaign official tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., walks with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., after traveling to Florida, with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend has tested positive for coronavirus. Kimberly Guilfoyle works on the President’s campaign as a top fundraising official.

A source confirmed her positive COVID-19 test to CNN.

The person says she has not interacted with Pres. Trump recently.

CBS News reports she tested positive hours before a Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore.

Ms. Guilfoyle traveled to South Dakota with Trump Jr. ahead of the celebration, although they were not aboard Air Force One.

Trump Jr. has, so far, tested negative for the virus.