Trump Jr. in town for “Triggered” book signing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Republican Party has organized a book signing event for Donald Trump Jr. in Las Vegas at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

We're excited to welcome @DonaldJTrumpJr to Las Vegas! He will be signing his new book, Triggered, tonight at the @TrumpLasVegas. There's still room for you to get a signed copy, so be sure to RSVP: https://t.co/L9GPnEncIZ — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) November 11, 2019

The event organizer who is selling tickets on popular event ticketing site Eventbrite states that the book will be on hand to purchase for $30. You can then stand in line and have it signed by Donald Trump Jr.

The book is advertised as Donald Trump Jr. explaining the importance of fighting back and standing up for what he believes in. Trump Jr. describes his book as, “the book the leftist elites don’t want you to read.”

Let’s send a loud message to the liberal elites. It would TRIGGER our haters coast to coast if we made the NYT list! This is the book that liberals don’t want you to read or share with others. Get your copy now! https://t.co/HKA9knF0Ko — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2019

Books will be sold and signed at the event. Books from outside or online retailers are not accepted for this special signing.