Trump Jr. in town for “Triggered” book signing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Republican Party has organized a book signing event for Donald Trump Jr. in Las Vegas at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.
The event organizer who is selling tickets on popular event ticketing site Eventbrite states that the book will be on hand to purchase for $30. You can then stand in line and have it signed by Donald Trump Jr.
The book is advertised as Donald Trump Jr. explaining the importance of fighting back and standing up for what he believes in. Trump Jr. describes his book as, “the book the leftist elites don’t want you to read.”
Books will be sold and signed at the event. Books from outside or online retailers are not accepted for this special signing.