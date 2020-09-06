Trump: Department of Education will investigate use of 1619 Project in schools

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — President Trump is threatening to cut funding to California schools.

In a tweet Sunday, Pres. Trump said the U.S. Department of Education would investigate whether California schools are using the New York Times’ “1619 Project.” He said if they are, “they will not be funded.”

Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded! https://t.co/dHsw6Y6Y3M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

The pulitzer-prize winning collection frames American history around the date of August 1619. That’s when the first slave ship arrived on America’s shores.

The message came after the president on Friday banned federal agencies from conducting racial-sensitivity training related to “white privilege” and “critical race theory.”

Some schools have said they will adopt the 1619 Project into their lessons, though how many isn’t known.